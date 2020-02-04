Return To Sender: India Love Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Roddy Ricch

Are India Love And Roddy Ricch Already An Item?

With Super Bowl weekend comes a whole flock of celebrities, and when a bunch of famous men and women are in the same place at the same time, dating rumors are sure to follow.

Roddy Ricch is one of many rappers who made his way to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, and while he was there, he ended up getting entangled in some dating rumors. But before things could get too far, India Love took to instagram to deny any claims that she’s seeing the rapper romantically.

These rumors started when Love posted a video onto her Instagram story on Monday. She was chilling poolside in a red bikini, and as she filmed the scene in front of her, Roddy walked by in the middle of a phone call.

After commenters jumped to the conclusion that their Miami hangout automatically meant these two were dating, India decided to clear the confusion once and for all.

“Roddy and I aren’t together,” she wrote in The Shade Room‘s comment section. “I apologize for the accidental video post that led to that assumption. Two friends who enjoy each other’s time. That’s literally life.”

As for Roddy Ricch, he’s just keeping to himself and enjoying life at the top right now. His single, “The Box” is currently spending its fourth week as the No. 1 song in the country and his album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, is back at No. 1 as well.