Food Diaries: Kylie Jenner Gives Us A Detailed Look Into What She Eats In A Day [Video]

Kylie Jenner Gives Us A Detailed Look Into What She Eats In A Day

Last year Kylie Jenner sold a big portion of her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, further securing her billionaire status. After the big sale, it seems like the youngest of the Kardashian klan went directly into chill mode–and who can blame her?

With that being said we’ve only seen Kylie recently via her own Youtube channel, where she features mini vlogs letting us know what she and Stormi are up to in their day-to-day lives. As 2020 gets rolling, Kylie is switching it up a bit and giving a look into another aspect of her life most wouldn’t expect, her daily eating habits. She sat down with Harper’s Bazaar for an episode of their series, Food Diaries.

In the video, Kylie spills the beans on what she and her daughter’s favorite snacks and meals are throughout the day. She also discusses her habits while on the road and her go-to meal for when she checks into a hotel and orders room service. The mogul also makes it clear that Stormi takes after her and when they get “hangry” they turn into entirely different people.

“If there was a face of hangry, it would be me…And, Stormi has it, too. Because when that little girl’s a little hungry, she turns into a different baby. So, if you wonder where she gets it from, it’s me for sure.”

Kylie is also going to be featured as the Harper’s Bazaar March 2020 cover star, and in her cover story, the mogul opens up about fame, family, and focusing on taking Kylie Cosmetics international for 2020.

You can watch Kylie dish all about her daily foodie habits below to hear all of the above, including a hilarious story about Stormi dreaming about bagels.