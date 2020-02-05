Faithful Convos: JR Smith Joins Kevin Hart For An Ice Bath On ‘Cold As Balls’ [Video]

JR Smith Joins Kevin Hart For An Interview

Kevin Hart and the LOL Network are still applying pressure with Season 3 of Cold As Balls. So far this season, they’ve hosted The Bella Twins, Mark Cuban, Chris Paul and many more.

For the latest episode, Kevin Hart is joined by fellow faithful king, JR Smith. The baller joins Kevin in the dreaded ice bath to discuss skipping college while adjusting to life in the NBA, which only a handful of people have had the luxury to do. The two go on to discuss JR’s relationship with his former teammate, LeBron James, who left JR in Cleveland when he took his talents to Los Angeles. The two even get a few laughs in while discussing Smith’s infamous mess up against The Golden State Warriors, which many point to as the reason LeBron’s decided to leave everyone in Cleveland.

You can watch and enjoy JR & Kevin’s clownery down below.