Relax: Jay-Z Says He & Beyoncé Weren’t Making A Statement By Sitting During The National Anthem

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Weren’t Making A Statement By Sitting At The Super Bowl

By now, you’ve heard the rumors that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were seated during the National Anthem at The Super Bowl. The rumor of why they were doing so got everyone in their feelings, from Republicans who called it disrespecting the flag, to Colin Kapernick supporters who thought Jay was backtracking on his “We are past kneeling” stance. Turns out, everyone was wrong about the Carters sending some sort of political message by not standing.

On Tuesday night Jay-Z visited Columbia University in New York for a Q&A session, and when he was asked directly whether or not the sitting was a political protest, he had a pretty great answer.

“It actually wasn’t. Sorry,” he said, which sent the crowd into laughs.

Jay went on to explain that he and Beyoncé were discussing Demi Lovato before she took the field and what she might be thinking, which sent him into “artist mode.” Hov had a lot on the line since this was the first Super Bowl that saw his Roc Nation and NFL partnership come to life. Hov was responsible for picking who sang the Anthem, the audio, the half-time show, and the overall quality of all the entertainment for the evening. He even elaborated to the crowd on what goes on in his mind when he hits “artist mode”.

“… So I’m really just looking at the show. Did the mic start. Was it too low to start? … Is there too many speakers on the floor?”

Hov and Bey were lost in the moment and didn’t realize they were sitting through what he said was the “Star-Spangled Banner.” He then expressed he’d never pull that kind of stunt and involve his daughter, Blue, and “put her in that kind of position”

“And if anyone knows Blue … If we told her we were going to do something like that, you would’ve seen her tapping me a hundred times …” he explained. “She would say, ‘What time? Are we doing it? Are we doing now? Are we doing it now?'”

Jay ended the subject with a smooth flex, stating that him controlling and picking diverse artists for the entertainment was the loudest protest that night. You can watch Hov discuss the matter in full down below.