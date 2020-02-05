Congratulations! Bianca “Young B” Bonnie Is Knocked Up With A Chicken Noodle Soup Seed

Young B Expecting Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Love and Hip Hop star Young B aka Bianca Bonnie, she’s expecting a baby!

The Harlem representing rapper broke the news herself as she appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of WETv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Bianca had appeared alongside her apparent baby daddy, a rapper named Chozus. The couple is also featured in the season of the show.

According to The Source, Chozus is “an Ivy League college graduate with an ambition to help his family grow its wealth.” Bianca and Chozus are on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition because they’re constantly fighting and want to bring more positive energy into their union.

Here they are on the carpet, showing off their future seed together.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres on Feb 6th at 8pm, we guess we have to tune in to see how the couple got to this point! Congratulations to them!

