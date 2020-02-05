F**k Yo Speech: Nancy Pelosi Tears Trump’s Lie-Filled #SOTU Address In Half After He Wouldn’t Shake Her Hand
Nancy Pelosi Rips Up A Copy Of Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address
Things got P E T T Y last night during the State Of The Union address.
Donald Trump now has the dubious distinction of being the first president to give the speech while still being on trial in the Senate for impeachment. Everyone knows that there is no love lost between Democrats and Republicans and specifically Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who fired the proverbial starter pistol for impeachment.
That palpable rancor spilled onto the house floor last night when THIS happened…
Yes. Donald Trump just left Nancy Pelosi hanging for a handshake. You can see in her reaction that she was taken aback but she would ultimately have the last laugh when THIS happened…
Republicans who frequently mock sensitive Democrats as “snowflakes” who meltdown at the drop of a hat lost their S#!T in response to Nance The Ripper.
Others pointed out the hypocrisy of these reactions.
November can’t get her fast enough.
