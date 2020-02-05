F**k Yo Speech: Nancy Pelosi Tears Trump’s Lie-Filled #SOTU Address In Half After He Wouldn’t Shake Her Hand

Nancy Pelosi Rips Up A Copy Of Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Address

Things got P E T T Y last night during the State Of The Union address.

Donald Trump now has the dubious distinction of being the first president to give the speech while still being on trial in the Senate for impeachment. Everyone knows that there is no love lost between Democrats and Republicans and specifically Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who fired the proverbial starter pistol for impeachment.

That palpable rancor spilled onto the house floor last night when THIS happened…

Yes. Donald Trump just left Nancy Pelosi hanging for a handshake. You can see in her reaction that she was taken aback but she would ultimately have the last laugh when THIS happened…

Republicans who frequently mock sensitive Democrats as “snowflakes” who meltdown at the drop of a hat lost their S#!T in response to Nance The Ripper.

And there it is. The most classless act ever conducted in Congress, by Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/kxNFzKIEIb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2020

The speech that Pelosi ripped up wasn't just any copy of the speech. It was the signed copy the President officially delivers to the Speaker before a SOTU. It was the ultimate classless move by a classless liar. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 5, 2020

Others pointed out the hypocrisy of these reactions.

Awww, Trumpers were triggered that their beloved sexual predator, white supremacist, apologist for men who abuse women, Muslim hating, LGBTQ discriminating, anti-Semitic trope using, child caging bigot had his speech ripped up. Poor snowflakes. #PelosiRocks #NancytheRipper https://t.co/xET9fOsAaA — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 5, 2020

#Classless Denying the deaths of 3,000 Americans in Puerto Rico after his own failed hurricane response. pic.twitter.com/OJOc4BoTkI — Good Grief! (@natespuewell) February 5, 2020

#Classless Mass kidnapping and systematic child abuse of immigrant children as an immigration policy. Just say no to human rights' violations. pic.twitter.com/YWHYjlx75a — Good Grief! (@natespuewell) February 5, 2020

November can’t get her fast enough.