P-Poppin’ For Peanuts: QC’s Scammy Stripper Bowl Was A Cake-Clapping Catastrophe That Has Twitter In Shambles

The owner of the club that had the #StripperBowl when he saw strippers bending over while money was still on the ground pic.twitter.com/Ct1j4frUmL — Chaka Sprungher™️ (@ProlificVibez) February 5, 2020

QC’s Now Infamous Stripper Bowl Sparks Chaos

Everyone’s buzzing over QC’s now infamous Stripper Bowl that left seas of strippers furious at the lack of pay despite generating millions in cake-clapping cash at the annual Super Bowl weekend event in Miami.

Now, we’re not exactly sure what the agreement between QC and the dancers was but something doesn’t add up about them allegedly only making $1,100 EACH with millions in cash on the floor.

Naturally, Cardi chimed in on the controversy and only inflamed the messy situation that has the whole entire internet in shambles.

Strippers getting their cut after the #StripperBowl pic.twitter.com/NdyhRsWypH — ISO JOE (@LosoRozay) February 4, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over QC’s now infamous skripper bowl