Wanna Play A Game, Muthaf****? Chris Rock & Samuel L. Jackson Star In Twisted New “SPIRAL: From The Book Of Saw” Teaser
“SPIRAL: From The Book Of Saw” Teaser
The cult-beloved “Saw” franchise is BYKE with a twisted new chapter starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson who play steely cops caught up in sadistic serial killer shenanigans that we’re sure swerve alllll the way left.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the upcoming “Saw” reboot on the flip.
“SPIRAL: From The Book Of Saw” slashes its way into theaters May 15.
