Up, Up To The Sky: Shaq Hilariously Dry Snitches On Aaron Gordon For Appearing High As Giraffe A$$ On TV

Shaq Cracks Shady Jokes About Aaron Gordon Looking High On Live Television

The conversation on the NBA on TNT pregame show was elevated last night when Orlando Magic high-flyer Aaron Gordon appeared via satellite.

At one point during the interview, Shaquille O’Neal took notice of Aaron’s…loose demeanor and lazy eyes and just couldn’t help himself from addressing the tightly-rolled elephant in the room…

Aaron Gordon looked high af Then Shaq started talking about “High” he got on his dunks. Then the host says “Go SMOKE the competition” Candace and Wade just tryna be chill about it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Jd2Ubdnt8d — Future Of The Retro (@TraeK_) February 5, 2020

L M F A O! Damn, Shaq! Let the man live!