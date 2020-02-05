Pure Comedy: Watch Desus & Mero’s Full Interview With Fellow Late Night Legend David Letterman [Video]

Desus & Mero’s Extended Interview With David Letterman

Television icon and late night legend David Letterman was the first guest on season two of Desus & Mero.

Even though a full episode of their show is only 30 minutes, the duo had an extended conversation with their guest that ended up being longer than the entire episode. During their time together, Letterman goes deep on his Quentin Tarantino beef, how he ended up at Netflix, handling awards season, and how Desus and Mero are the future of late night.

Check out the hilarious conversation down below: