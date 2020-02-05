Stripper Bowl: Cardi B Responds To Controversy Over Money At QC’s Million Dollar Bowl

Cardi B Sets The Record Straight About QC’s Million Dollar Bowl

Cardi B took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to call out people who stole strippers’ money at the Million Dollar Bowl, an annual event hosted by Quality Control.

“If you a n***a, and you got on the floor to steal money from these girls? A lot of these girls are moms,” the rapper explained. “A lot of these strippers came here hype, tryin’ to dance and s**t. But y’all n***as, to steal money off the floor, you automatically got a p***y to me, or your d**k is little”

The Bronx native went on to say that she took the situation very seriously because of the fact that she used to be a dancer. Even so, she did have some constructive criticism for the strippers the came to the event, because in her mind, they weren’t “entertaining” enough.

“I felt like I was obligated to throw money,” Cardi began. “Since the money had to be split…I felt like that’s not fair that the b****es that was working their ass off had to split money with y’all f***in’ stank-ass b****es that were just standing there…”

QC labelhead Pierre “Pee” Thomas also addressed the situation on Tuesday, reminding everyone that the label was not responsible for the way the dancers were paid out, because they don’t own the venue the event was held at.

Multiple videos from the Million Dollar Bowl have surfaced online, in which, you can hear a voice over the speakers telling the dancers not to touch the money that was being thrown. Cardi went on to tell her followers that the 2021 event would be handled much differently, with QC having more control than the promoters.

Check out Cardi B’s full comments on the matter down below: