Yikes: 2 Chainz, YG & Offset Are Facing A Lawsuit After Being Accused Of Stealing Their Song, “Proud”

2 Chainz, YG & Offset Are Being Accused Of Stealing A Song

A lawsuit has been filed against 2 Chainz, YG, and Offset over their 2018 collaboration, “Proud.” According to reports from TMZ, another artist is claiming to have released a song with the same title featuring similar elements as much as three years earlier.

In the suit, Solomon Clanton argues that his version of “Proud” includes the hook, “I’m just tryin’ to make my mama proud,” which is also used by 2 Chainz on his song. He goes on to point ojt that both tracks have similarities in their spoken-word intros, call-and-response technique in the lyrics, and 2/4 time signature of two beats per measure.

The song “Proud” is used by 2 Chainz & co as an homage to their mothers, with all three rappers including cameos from their mom in the music video. As for Clanton, he is demanding that he receives all of the money made from 2 Chainz, YG, and Offset’s song. Going forward, he also wants a judge to prohibit their version of “Proud” from ever being played again.

You can do your own comparison by checking out both songs down below: