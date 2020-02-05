A “Lil Positivity”: Kobe Bryant-Autographed 81-Point Box Score Auctioned For Families Of Helicopter Crash Victims

Kobe Bryant’s Autographed 81-Point Box Score Auctioned For Helicopter Victims

Kobe Bryant‘s legacy is a great many things, but one of them is the 81-point a$$ whoopin’ he put on Jalen Rose and Toronto Raptors back on January 22, 2006. That performance mad NBA history as the second-highest point total in a single game behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game back on March 2, 1962.

According to a report in DailyMail, Kobe autographed the official stat sheet from that night and now that piece of memorabilia is being auctioned off for a very good cause.

Goldin Auctions has authenticated the document and the paper is being sold for the benefit of the other families who lost loved ones in the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his daughter Gianna. John and Keri Altobelli, their daughter Alyssa, mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester, youth basketball coach Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan will all be honored in this special way.

The bidding for the historic document started at $1,000 and quickly jumped to $1,600. We expect that price to jump significantly higher before all is said and done on February 22.

This is an amazing gesture and we hope that it helps the families’ hearts, minds, and bank accounts.

Rest in peace to all who lost their lives.