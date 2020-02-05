Coolio, Spinderella, Benzino And More Fight For Their Relationships On New OWN Show “Love Goals” [VIDEO]

Reality Relationship Show “Love Goals” Will Air On Own March

Irwin Entertainment, the production company behind “Celebrity Rehab,” “Couples Therapy” and “Family Therapy,” has a new show airing on OWN this March called “Love Goals.” The show features family and relationship therapist, Spirit, as she counsels five celebrity couples who are at crossroads in their relationships. Their challenges range from fame and power, infidelity and communication issues, as well as overcoming childhood trauma. Through an intense two-week therapy program that features both insight-oriented exercises and special guests, these famous couples will face their most challenging conflicts head on, as they strive to achieve their love goals. Check out the trailer below:

Appearing in the freshman season of “Love Goals” will be: Benzino and Althea Heart, whose tumultuous and litigious relationship is well known to fans from their featured roles in “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta;” Former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe, who have been together for 11 years and wed in 2018; Actress and former “Basketball Wives” star Sundy Carter and boyfriend Breyon Williams; Former Salt-n-Peppa group member Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman; Plus rapper/actor/chef and producer Coolio and his fiancé, Mimi Ivey.

Series’ host, Spirit, is a licensed therapist and media personality who aims to empower people with the skills, tools, and information vital to developing, sustaining and maximizing healthy, intimate relationships. Spirit was the host of Fox’s, “The Daily Helpline,” and XM/Sirius’ nightly radio program “Talking with Spirit.” Spirit is also a regular guest of HLN, “Dr. Drew: On Call,” “The Bill Cunningham Show,” and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

“Love Goals” premieres Saturday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

