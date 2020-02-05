The In Vitro Ghetto: K. Michelle FIRES ‘Clout Chasing’ Surrogate, Calls Her A ‘Clown’ Over THIS

K. Michelle Drags Former Surrogate In Interview

Remember when we told you that K. Michelle was having twin babies via surrogate? Welp, she says she still is but unfortunately, she won’t be doing it with the young lady who spilled the news on Youtube last year. K. Michelle says Tannae, already a mother of triplet girls was actually a snake!

While talking with Madame Noire, K. Michelle went HAM on her former surrogate after asked if she was still using her.

Oh hell no. I’m not using that clown. Let me ask you something. If you have nothing, right? Nothing. Somebody has paid for your children’s everything. Your children’s birthday parties since they’ve been on earth. I met this woman in Ikea. Someone that you call even for gas money. They help you — because I always end up helping somebody. Then they put you on TV and you go behind my back and sign a Love and Hip Hop contract. They use it as bargaining power against me, thinking, we have your story you have to sign up. Well, as long as ain’t no eggs in her, you ain’t never got my story! You’ll never back me into a corner. But the fact that that was even tried for something so serious as a child’s life, you get what I’m saying? That’s really bad. So you do this behind my back after I help you, then you negotiate a contract of only $500. If you had went through me, you know how much money I could have got you? For you and those babies to appear on that show? I would have tried to get each baby at least three to $5,000 a pop. But you went behind my back. You did that and I let it go. I’m still praying on it.

K. continues, calling out Tennae’s baby daddy, alleging he was the mastermind behind the shady actions.

So I decide, I’m not going to do this, and you get on YouTube and make a whole YouTube about me, but thank God I’ve never told you one piece of business about me, so it didn’t go far. But he’s doing all the talking. He still got dreams of being a rapper, one of those types of ni–as. What you gon’ take the money I’m giving, this big ol’ lump sum of money that you ain’t never seen?

Yikes! Do YOU think K. Michelle is justified in her disdain towards Tannae and her baby daddy?