We Love To See It: A Gallery Of Black NBA Players Who Faithfully Love Their Black Spouses

Black Love: NBA Edition

It’s February so you know what that means” it’s Black History Month and time to celebrate some strong black love out there. We see far too often the stigma that rich black men and black athletes don’t have respect or desire for black women. There is a lot to unpack with that sentiment but we want to bypass all of that and focus on some black men who love the hell out of their black wives.

These men are pretty scandal-free and damn sure have kept it cute with their boos the whole time. We want to uplift these couples for BHM. Without further ado, let’s salute some strong black marriage in the NBA world.

LeBron James and Savannah James

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

LeBron and Savannah

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

♾ TheWades ♾

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Big Boy Vacation with My Love ❤️

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee

Deuce & Braylons parents 🤞🏽🖤

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams

    🎅🏾🖤🤶🏾

    Russell and Nina Westbrook

    #tbt @mrs_morganpb ❤️ #prom

    Eric and Morgan Poole Bledsoe

