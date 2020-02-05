MegaYIKES! Funniest (And PETTIEST) Reactions To Nicki & Meek’s Spicy Slime-Slinging Shenanigans

Meek… Nicki on Trayvon Martin’s Bday…. ON THIS LAND?! pic.twitter.com/3i9SK9tkbi — Jahk (@_jahk) February 5, 2020

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Get Into Nasty Twitter Brawl

Today has been stuffed with MESS–all shapes, sizes and styles of MESS–that started with QC’s scammy Stripper Bowl shenanigans and swerved more left when Nicki and Meek got into a nasty Twitter brawl where they aired each other’s dirty secrets in a deliciously petty back-and-forth that burned down Twitter.

Whyyy this happened on this day and time, we don’t exactly know (well, we do kinda know it was over Meek liking a pic of Nicki’s husband photoshopped into a Jimmy Jazz store orrrr just promo for her new single), but it marks the return of Rap’s favorite supervillain in 2020.

Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) reactions to Nicki & Meek’s spicy slime-slinging shenanigans on Twitter.