Pop-Locked And Unbothered: Twitter Is Saluting Safaree For Freeing Himself From Barb-Fueled Drama

Safaree Is A Free Man

The Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill beef got all too real as they tried to air each other out via Twitter in a nasty back and forth that only made them both look like fools. Meanwhile, Safaree is out here unbothered, having new babies and crying his eyes out in joy over his wife. Twitter is coming around to the idea that Safaree really dodged a big bullet by getting himself out of a toxic relationship and moving on.

Safaree after escaping from his ex… pic.twitter.com/YxPEOTOjXq — GAZ (@MidKnightGaz) February 5, 2020

So while Meek and Nicki were embarrassing themselves, Twitter was enjoying a laugh at Safaree’s freedom and joy. This was the pure comedy we needed through it all. Enjoy.