Knocked Up: Karrine Steffans Is Expecting A Summertime Seed, Meet Her New Baby Daddy!

Karrine Steffans Pregnant

Karrine Steffans, 41, is expecting a baby!

The author is ‘exhilarated’ about the new addition according to a report from The Jasmine Brand. This is especially exciting for her new man too since this will be his first baby. According to the report, Steffans is in a relationship with Everette Taylor, entrepreneur, and public speaker.

Karrine says she and Everette actually met on twitter a few years ago. So far, they are very early in their pregnancy.

” ET and I met in early 2016, and funny enough, we met on Twitter!”

Unfortunately, they’ve both since deleted their twitter accounts, but here is Karrine’s baby daddy doing what he does professionally. Speaking.

Karrine has an older son, 22, who is excited to be a big brother.

At 22, he’s excited for us, but also, he’s 22 and has his own grown-up life filled with college, work, and friends.

As far as her relationship, Karrine does say it’s “love” and refers to Everette as her “partner”.

Right now, my main concern is having a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery. That being said, once Baby Taylor makes it Earth-side, I’m looking forward to falling in love, bonding with this perfect representation of our love, being ever-present, and writing lots of books about this incredible journey at such a significant time in my life. I am so extremely happy and hopeful. Life has never been this perfect.

Congratulations to them!