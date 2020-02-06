Protect Ya Neck: Raptors Ballers Serge Ibaka And OG Anunoby Beef Over Who Has The Best Scarf Game [Video]

Toronto Raptors Serge Ibaka And OG Anunoby Have A Pre-Game Scarf Battle

NBA Twitter had a bit of good-natured fun laughing at the fashion fight between Serge Ibaka and his Toronto Raptors teammate OG Anunoby. The duo appeared in an Interrupted x Hold Renfrew video and argued incessantly about who is the flyest of them all.

The war of words escalated when OG claimed that he put Serge on to the wonderful, neck-warming world of scarves.

Last night, the sartorially savvy hoopers brought their bromance beef to the basketball arena where OG set it off with an opening salvo…

Serge would not take the challenge lightly. He brought his A-game to show why he is the most dominant scarf-rocker in the game…

So who wins the scarf off? pic.twitter.com/k8xvJ78zAA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 5, 2020

As a neutral party in this battle, we have to say that Serge destroyed OG. It’s over. Now, the REAL question is…

Pick a side, pick a side.