Here’s What Happened When Gayle King Asked Lisa Leslie THAT Shady Kobe Question
- By Bossip Staff
Gayle King’s Shady Kobe Question Shatters Twitter
Oprah’s bestie Gayle King is getting dragged to Pluto and back over her now infamous interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie where she asked about Kobe Bryant‘s sex assault case in a truly befuddling moment that sent Twitter over the edge.
Whyyyy she picked this extremely sensitive moment to ask THAT question, we may never know or understand, but the internet has been cooking her on HIGH HEAT for hours with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Gayle King’s shady Kobe question on the flip.
