Lil Wayne Performs “Dreams” Live For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]

Lil Wayne Stops By The Tonight Show To Perform “Dreams”

Lil Wayne is going hard with the press run for his new album Funeral. After doing a 2-hour long interview with Drink Champs and surprising everyone with an appearance on The Masked Singer, the rapper stopped by The Tonight Show to perform his new single for Jimmy Fallon and his live audience.

With some help from The Roots, Wayne performs his new track, “Dreams.” Check out the live rendition of the song down below: