“Get Off My Nuts”: Nelly Caught Going On A Rant While Playing Poker At Connecticut Casino [Video]

Nelly Caught On Rant While Playing Poker At The Casino

Nelly ran into a dilemma while playing some Texas Holdem at a casino last week. at a casino last week. Video captured by TMZ shows the singer going in on a pit boss inside of the casino after he got into some beef with other players about how to properly play poker. It all went down on Saturday morning at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut, where he had a show earlier in the night.

Witnesses who were at the casino told the publication that Nelly confronted another gambler about not knowing how to play the game, which led to insults flying back and forth and the pit boss eventually getting involved.

In the video, you can see Nelly arguing with the pit boss and claiming another gambler told him to “get under my nuts.” But when the pit boss claims that he didn’t hear the alleged insult, it seriously sets Nell off.