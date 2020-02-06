Nas Squared: Lil Nas X Drops “Rodeo” Remix Video Featuring Nas [Video]

Lil Nas X Releases His Latest Music Video With Some Help From Nas

Lil Nas X’s remix to “Rodeo,” which features Queens hip-hop legend Nas, now has an official music video.

The remix first debuted when the pair performed it at this year’s Grammy Awards, where Lil Nas X took home awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. X explained in an interview with Billboard last month that the collaboration had actually been planned for a while.

“I thought it would be its own moment for hip-hop…Just to have that whole [idea] of ‘Nas doesn’t like Lil Nas’ perish. It was dope of him to hop on the song. The best advice he told me was to ‘Keep your foot on their necks.'”

Check out the music video for the “Rodeo” remix down below: