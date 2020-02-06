See Ya, Saltine! Soup Cookie CEO Suspended For Calling Black Uber Driver “F***ing N***er”

Arizona Fertilizer CEO Suspended For Calling Black Uber Driver N-Word

White people never miss an opportunity to white people. Soon as there is an opening, a white person will white person.

Enter Hans Berglund, CEO of fertilizer company AgroPlasma, has been “suspended” from his position until further notice after launching into a racist tirade on his Black Uber driver according to AZCentral.

Randy Clarke says he’s been driving for Uber for four years and one day he was sexually assaulted by a passenger. Since then, he has requested that riders not sit in the front seat unless they have a large party. When Berglund attempted to sit in the front, the two had a dialogue that went something like this via ABC15.

“Mind sitting in the back,” asked Clarke.

“No, I don’t like to sit there,” replied the passenger.

“I don’t like it when people sit in the front,” said Clarke. The two continued going back and forth. “Are you f***ing serious with me?” asked the passenger.

“No, I don’t like when people sit in the front. I’ll cancel and refund you.” Both men agreed to cancel the trip, but the passenger then hopped in the back. “I’m here, sitting in the back,” said the rider.

“Sir, please leave my vehicle.”

“Is it because I’m White? And you’re a f****ing N******? You are a f***ing idiot.”

Right. Berglund spoke to ABC15 to offer this weak-ass apology:

“I deeply regret and apologize for the hurtful and derogatory language I used during the altercation with Mr. Clarke. I firmly believe that there is no excuse for the use of racial slurs under any circumstance, so I will not offer any. It is my sincere hope that Mr. Clarke hears and accepts my apology and believes me when I say it is honest and heartfelt.”

For Clarke’s part, he does NOT accept Berglund’s weak-ass apology:

Clarke said in a statement that he does not accept Berglund’s “digital apology.” “Suspension and firing are two different things. … We want justice and we want reconciliation,” Clarke said in a statement.

Chuuch.