Swoon Cinema: Issa Rae & “The Photograph” Cast Have Intimate Conversation About Sweet Black Love
- By Bossip Staff
Issa Rae & “The Photograph” Cast Gush Over Black Love
Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Lil’ Rel Howery, Chanté Adams & Director/Writer Stella Meghie sat down for an intimate conversation about romantic Black love in cinema that’s sure to give you the warmest fuzzies ahead of the soon-to-be RomCom of the moment.
But wait, there’s more: 4-time Grammy-nominated crooner Lucky Daye dropped “Fade Away” off the full-length soundtrack out everywhere tomorrow.
“The Photograph” hits theaters on Valentine’s Day!
