Send ‘Em To Hell: El Paso Shooter Charged With Federal Hate Crimes For Killing 22 And Injuring 24

El Paso Shooter Charged With Federal Hate Crimes For Walmart Mass Murder

The man who killed 22 and shot 24 others at an El Paso, Texas Walmart has been charged with federal hate crimes.

A source familiar with the situation told ABC7 that Patrick Crusius will be officially charged with multiple additional crimes at a press conference later today. A manifesto that Crusius wrote about scaring Mexicans into leaving the U.S. ultimately lead to the prosecutors’ decision.

Crusius’ lawyer hopes that there is a silver lining when the formal charges are announced.

David Lane, a Colorado-based lawyer representing Crusius in the federal case, said Thursday morning that he has not yet seen the indictment but hopes federal prosecutors don’t seek his client’s execution. “Part of the evolution of our society involves understanding that justice is not synonymous with vengeance, because vengeance disregards the essential humanity in all of us and brutalizes us all,” Lane said. “Part of my job here is to hopefully convince the Department of Justice that they are not the department of vengeance.”

