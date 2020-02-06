Turnt In Love: Peep This Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip-Hop Edition” Premiere

Exclusive “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip-Hop Edition” Clip

The highly anticipated new season of “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip-Hop Edition” looks veddy interesting with a star-studded cast headlined by CeeLo Green, Styles P, Joseline Hernandez, Michel’le and more who compete for the MOST TURNT UP crown in this exclusive clip from tonight’s premiere.

Over the next several weeks, the couples will reveal shocking relationship secrets as Dr. Ish & Judge Toler throw down harsh truths while hiding a surprising twist that leaves them all blindsided.

“Marriage Bootcamp: Hip-Hop Edition” airs every Thursday night on WeTV at 10pm ET/PT.