Spicy Mayo: Margot Robbie Pushes Her Mouth To The Absolute Limit On New Episode Of Hot Ones [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2020

Source: Paula Lobo / Getty

Margot Robbie Is Under Intense Pressure On New Episode Of ‘Hot Ones’

Birds of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of Harley Quinn is in theaters starting tonight and the film’s star, Margot Robbie, is making her way around the press circuit.

One of the go-to stops for celebrities who are promoting a new thing is First We Feast’s Scoville-scorching staple Hot Ones.

If you’d like to watch a beautiful white woman sweat then you should press play and enjoy the video below.

Those hot sauces are no joke. She might be tougher than Mr. J.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, In White Folks News, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.