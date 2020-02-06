Final Farewell: Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Will Be Held At The Staples Center On February 24

Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial To Be Held At The Staples Center

The city of Los Angeles is going to host a public memorial on February 24 at Staples Center for Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month.

According to reports from The Los Angeles Times, the event is set to cap weeks of tributes across the city following the crash on January 26 crash that killed the Lakers icon, his 13-year-old daughter, along with parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.

Fans have been gathering at L.A. Live and Staples Center over the past few weeks to grieve and pay their respects where the Laker became the basketball legend he is today. On Friday, before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James led the Lakers in an emotional tribute at the same venue.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

There were reports previously that the ceremony was in talks to be held at other venues in Los Angeles, like The Coliseum, which holds 80,000 people. Even though the Staples Center holds a mere 20,000, it only makes sense to have Bryant’s memorial in the house he built. .

The date was selected after discussions with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the Lakers organization and Staples. One source said there will be no procession, and the event will conclude in time to allow a previously scheduled Clippers game against the Memphis Grizzlies to go forward in the evening.

Information about timing and tickets for the ceremony was not immediately available. With limited seating, however, entry is expected to be severely restricted, sources say