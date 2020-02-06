Eat, Shade, Love: Burger King Offering Free Whoppers In Exchange For Photo Of Your Ex On Valentine’s Day 

Burger King To Give Away Free Whoppers With Photo Of Your Ex

If you don’t have a Valentine this year and you’re still hung up on your ex, Burger King has just the deal (and meal) for you. On Valentine’s Day, the famous fast food chain will be setting up “breakup” boxes in certain locations in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston, and giving customers the opportunity to bring a photo of their ex and exchange it for a good ol’ Whopper.

Yahoo:

Burger King has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures in honor of its new film Birds of Prey, which this theaters on Feb. 7. In true Harley Quinn fashion, the fast-food spot is celebrating Anti-Valentine’s Day at select locations with Birds of Prey-themed “breakup boxes,” aka black and pink boxes that features hearts, a crown, and “who needs The Joker when you can have the King.”

How does it work? Customers can bring a picture of your ex (printed, not on your phone) to certain Burger Kings in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston in exchange for a Whopper. At the New York location, you can also exchange a letter, a stuffed animal, or a piece of clothing for the burger.

Unfortunately for the Vegan Anti-Valentine’s Day-ers, the offer does not include the Impossible Burger. But for others, don’t miss out on this chance to get rid of a photo of your ex and get a free burger. You deserve it.