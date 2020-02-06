BREAKING: Nick Gordon Died From Heroin Overdose, Had Pneumonia, Autopsy Reveals

Medical Examiner Releases Nick Gordon’s Autopsy Results

Nick Gordon died from accidentally overdosing on heroin, the medical examiner revealed.

Gordon’s cause of death was due to “heroin toxicity,” according to his autopsy results, which were released Thursday and obtained by BOSSIP. Gordon was found collapsed in a Florida hotel New Years Day after an evening of partying. He was 30 years old.

The coroner has ruled his death as accidental.

The troubled ex-lover of Bobbi Kristina Brown had morphine, heroin and benzodiazepines in his system as well as what were the beginning stages of pneumonia in his lungs.

The report suggests that Gordon was injecting the drugs on the night he died.

The adopted son of the late Whitney Houston struggled in the public eye after she died in 2012, and his longtime partner Bobbie Kristina died in 2015.

In 2017, Gordon was found guilty by default in a wrongful death suit over Bobbi Kristina and was ordered to pay Houston’s family $36 million. And after that, he was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend Laura Leal.