New New: A Gallery Of Meek Mill’s Newly Claimed Baby Momma Milan Harris’ Most BANGING Pics

Meek Mill’s Baby Momma Is Fine
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj were all over the news this week for sending shots at one another over a whole list of petty and non-petty reasons. In the midst of it all, Meek revealed that his girlfriend is expecting their baby.
The internet was very interested to know more. We do know that she took the high road with the whole beef and kept it classy. We also know she is an absolute baddie, too.
So we gathered some of her baddest pics. So get familiar.
She did not grow up privileged, she grew up determined…determined to win, determined to rise above everything meant to bring her down, and determined not to allow herself to be a product of her environment. . . Satin shirt available in-store and online Milanodirouge.com Photo @20kvisuals
