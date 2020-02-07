ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Honors Lashana Lynch, Melina Matsoukas, Niecy Nash, Janet Mock And POSE Cast

Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Black Girl Magic Comes To Life At Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Thursday ESSENCE Magazine celebrated their 13th annual Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon, honoring actresses Lashana Lynch and Niecy Nash, director Melina Matsoukas and the cast and creator of the FX hit show “POSE”. BOSSIP was in the building as a guest of presenting sponsor Ford and we can truly say the event was a black girl magical one.

Storm Reid and Ava Duvernay attend Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Some of our favorite faces graced the place, including the beautiful and talented Storm Reid — who reunited with her “When They See Us” director Ava Duvernay. Duvernay did the honors of presenting Niecy Nash with her award.

Eve Cooper hosts Essence Black Women In Hollywood

Eve held down hosting duties for the day and she was supported by her CBS “The Talk” co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Marie Osmond and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Marie Osmond Carrie Ann Inaba Eve Cooper and Sharon Osbourne attend Essence Black Women In Hollywood

