A Laptop For Just $99? Yup, That’s Real Life

We all want to replace our ratty old laptops that crash out of nowhere and don’t have working “r” keys (nbd), but new models seriously cost a paycheck and then some. Have you scoped out refurbished models? A fancier word for pre-loved, refurbished units function like they’re brand new —working keyboards and all — thanks to the a long list of requirements they have to pass to be able to return to the market. They may have a few cosmetic scratches, but that’s it. This isn’t Craigslist; this is some certified, legit stuff.

Just think of it like buying a blow dryer at a fraction of the original retail price just because it was used a few times and someone put a cute sticker on it. And if you’re on the hunt for a laptop that will do all the basics, this refurbished Dell 3120 Chromebook is solid.

Specially designed for multitaskers, aka all of us, this Chromebook is super durable and designed to be taken around town with you. It has a built-in Intel Celeron CPU that makes loading times faster and a battery that delivers 10 hours on a single charge. There’s even a malware scan feature installed to get rid of any security threats like hackers and an auto-update feature that upgrades software automatically. Less to worry about? Sign us up.

Plus, it has a fancy high-definition 11.6-inch LCD screen, so you better bet you’ll be streaming TV shows from bed whenever you want.

Normally retailing for $249.99 when bought new, get this pre-loves version for only $99.99.

