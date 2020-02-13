2020 Diet Already Off Track? We Got You! This App Is A Game Changer

We’re all busy. Sticking to a workout plan? That’s hard. Meal planning? You gotta be kidding. It all requires time and effort, not to mention serious organization skills. Meal planning is more than just listing down what you eat. It involves figuring out portion control and all the ingredients you need to stay healthy.

That’s why the Eat This Much app is GAME CHANGER. Its goal is to make the meal planning process easy. Rated 4.75 stars on the Mac App Store, the app does the meal planning for you, freeing you up some time to actually prepare the meals. It lets you put together personalized plans based on your food preferences, budget, and schedule. Want to shop sale? It’s got you! Not into fish? No problem. Weekly meal plans, grocery lists, and a calorie calculator are all built-in to help you make sure every meal helps you reach your goals.

Every week, you get an email detailing your complete grocery list and cooking instructions, and the app keeps tabs on your detailed nutrition information and updates it in real-time. You can also keep track of your weight and nutrients, which also gets automatically tracked and updated. So you do nothing but cook and eat — sounds good right?

Usually $174, a three-year subscription to Eat This Much is now on sale for $59, saving you a total of 66 percent.

Eat This Much–Automatic Meal Planner: 3-Yr Subscription – $59 See Deal

