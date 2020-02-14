Hell YES, We All Deserve Fancy Hair Dryers — And This One’s Half Off

Remember when using a blow dryer smelled like something was about to catch on fire? They’ve come a long way, and fast. Now, handheld and compact versions are all over the place — but not all of them are as fancy as they sound. Some will barely dry bangs. While others, like the Adagio Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer, are seriously worth every penny. And speaking of pennies, this baby’s on sale for 60% off right now!

Why so special? To start, it features 1,400 watts, meaning it will dry your hair super fast without frying it in the process. You can also pick between two speeds and three heat settings to get the exact styling effect you want, and there’s a built-in cool-shot button to give your hair that extra sparkly shine at the end. It also comes with two flat nozzles and a diffuser for curly hair — a literal game changer.

The Adagio Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer usually retails for $199, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $64.99.

Adagio Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer – $64.99

Prices are subject to change.

