Pay Yo Bills: Rich The Kid Sued By His Management For Over $3.5 Million In Back Pay

Rich The Kid Sued By His Management For Millions

Rich The Kid has spent the past 12 months getting involved in a number of different lawsuits time and time again. Last February, he was sued by his former landlord for dipping out on approximatedly $33k in owed rent. Then, Rich was sued by his landlord after that for a Valentine’s Day prank gone wrong. Keep in mind, all of this was happening while he was going back and forth in court in a paternity case with a hairstylist who claimed he was the father of her child.

Unfortunately for the rapper, it seems like 2020 isn’t going to be any different for Rich, as he’s now being sued by his management team Blueprint Artist Management. According to reports from TMZ, the company is alleging that Rich The Kid broke the original contract terms they signed off on in May of 2017. Blueprint claims they’ve tried to collect on their investment and have repeatedly gotten the cold shoulder, so now, they decided to take legal action to get the $3.5 million that’s reportedly owed to them.

Rich The Kid really signed to 20 entities 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/srPb3eLh9a — 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩 (@MattHasTheMusic) August 26, 2018

On top of owing the management company a whole lot of money, Rich The Kid is also being sued for breach of contract. This offense is something the rapper is no stranger to as he’s been known throughout his career to be locked into multiple deals at once. His breach of contract comes as Rich is still signed allegedly signed to not only Quality Control but multiple Atlanta based labels who all take a percentage of his earnings and it seems as though he’s breaching the terms of those deals as well.