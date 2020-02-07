BlackInkCHI: Don Was Caught Cheating AGAIN & Ashley Has Video Proof! [Video]

Ashley Caught Don Cheating, AGAIN

The last week, fans of “Black Ink Chicago” called Don’s wife Ashley psycho for ‘bringing up the past’ but it seems like the mother of his two kids is actually psychic! She discovered Don was actually disrespecting their union while he’s been out in the streets allegedly work.

Ashley was sent a snap chat video from a fan that supposedly captures Don getting freaky in the club with some random thot. The video is blurred for legal purposes but you can clearly tell from Ashley’s description that Don was up to no good!

Hit play to see it.

How do you think Don responded to this? Denial, of course. More after the flip.