Who’s A Bum B*tch?! Here’s Why Cardi B & Rah Ali Are BACK Beefing

Cardi B Blasts Rah Ali After She Drags Star Brim
Cardi B is clapping at Rah Ali on Instagram and we can thank her bestie, Star Brim, for rehashing their fashion week beef.
Remember that it was rumored to be Rah Ali who put that nasty knot on Cardi B’s head at that NYFW party? Welp, since then Star Brim has sworn to return the azz whooping to Rah. She’s made the promise in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God and again online last week after Rah called her out for liking and commenting on an unfavorable meme about Nicki Minaj.
Fast forward, Rah Ali addressed Star this week, calling her a ‘bum b*tch’ during her radio show. Hit play to hear Rah Ali drag Cardi B’s bestie almost back to the penitentiary.
Star didn’t directly respond, however, this wasn’t the end to their back and forth. Cardi B actually jumped in to defend her pregnant bestie! Hit the flip to see the long paragraph Cardi posted and deleted directed towards Rah Ali.
Cardi B found Rah calling Star a “bum b*tch” triggering! Here’s what she said in her defense.
“My friend Star wears the same amount of name brand clothes that these b*tches that love calling people “bums” be wearing…She don’t gotta ask me for sh*t or leech of me. THATS NOT A FRIENDSHIP. Star don’t do stuff for me for expectations I DONT BUY FRIENDS that’s why I barely have any. You can’t be in you mid 30s callin people bums when you own no property and no businesses..STAR is due in 3 weeks n got off social media to relax n not stress and I still Talkin sh*t bout a bum. “You been arrested for the SAME charge STAR went to prison for and u actually pay less rent then her what makes u more superior?!…People Looveee antagonizing then get called out and play innocent. This internet sh*t is ridiculous and people do the most for a response. Sick of it.”
Almost 2 years after the Fashion Week shoe incident in New York, which I was lucky to be at, Cardi B's bestfriend, Star Brim and former 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' star Rah Ali have not let the situation go and recently on her "It's On Site!" Podcast, Rah had a few words for Star Brim: ——————– "The other day some of you witnessed this girl Star Brim acting out again on social media. But here’s what you guys have to understand: Star Brim is a stone cold bum a** b*tch. This is a person who just recently came from behind the bar in the club. This is a person who just recently came from doing a little bid. And this life- a little notoriety – is all new to her…what she needs to realize id they know her name because of her association to Cardi…So what she’s trying to do is prove to Cardi that she’s a rider." ——————— Cardi caught wind of Rah's statement and responded to her and Rah says that she will have a "specific response to Cardi next week using the caption: ———————– "Knot Today But On Tuesday, I will respond to Cardi…Download @stationhead Set Your Notifications 8PM ET! You gone wish you left me alone." #starbrim #rahali #nickiminaj #loveandhiphopnewyork #lhhny #loveandhiphop #vh1loveandhiphop #babykulture #kulturekiaricephus #kulturecephus #teonnyspears #somelikeithaute #celebritynews #celebrities #offset #offsetcardib #cardi #cardib #bardi #kulture #offsetyrn #itsonsite #itsonsitepodcast
Yikes! Rah says she promises to address Cardi on her radio show next Tuesday. And it seems like Star tapped out until she gives birth.
Do you think these ladies are dragging their beef?!
How will it end???
