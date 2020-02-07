Destiny’s Drip: Michelle Williams 3-Stripe SNAPS In Dazzling Adidas x IVY PARK Photoshoot

Michelle Williams Stuns In Adidas x IVY PARK Collection

We love us some Michelle Williams who absolutely SNAPPED in her Instagram-sizzling Adidas x IVY PARK photoshoot where she showcased the wildly popular collection better than any Beyoncé-blessed celeb we’ve seen thus far.

No, seriously, she ATE every look with a refreshed glow that sent Twitter spiraling into a heart eye TIZZY.

Are we ready to have the conversation about how Michelle Williams looks the BEST out of everybody in her Ivy Park collection? pic.twitter.com/qWfj2bWkxp — Popeye's Chicken Sandwich Stan Account (@DominicJermealM) February 7, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Michelle Williams’s stunning IVY PARK shoot on the flip.