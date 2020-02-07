Hate It Or Love It??? Nicki Minaj Returns After Hiatus To Drop Her Post-Twitter-Fingery Beef Single “Yikes”

Nicki Minaj Drops Single “Yikes” Containing Controversial Rosa Park Lyric

Nicki Minaj‘s return to the public spotlight has been nothing but f***ery. It began with her and hubby Kenneth Petty’s run-in with Meek Mill inside an LA boutique, followed by a civil rights controversy stemming from a Rosa Park lyric, and culminated with Tuesday’s 280-character clownery with the aforementioned ex.

Mona Scott Young would be proud.

Last night, Onika dropped “Yikes”, the song that upset tweeters who found the Rosa Parks lyric distasteful. Press play below.

Thoughts?