Behind The Scenes Break Up? Sofia Richie Says She Won’t Be On Any Episodes Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ In The Future

Sofia Richie Explains Why She Won’t Be Back On KUWTK

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will no longer be able to see any scenes involving Sofia Richie. After seeing the dynamic between her, boyfriend Scott Disick, and his ex Kourtney Kardashian on a family vacation last season, it looks like Richie won’t be jumping at the opportunity to film more scenes any time soon.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 21-year-old revealed she won’t be on KUWTK next season, and according to her, it’s because she’s choosing to focus on her acting career instead.

“I want to get into acting,” Richie said when asked about her reality TV future. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear. I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.”

While that answer seems sufficient enough, some fans think Richie isn’t telling the whole truth. In the video of Sofia’s interaction with ET’s Katie Krause, it’s pretty clear that the question about the Kardashians both catches her off guard and makes Richie a little uncomfortable.

Her awkward demeanor following the question lead a lot of fans to believe that her and Scott Disick might not be together at the moment, which is what led her to scramble for a different answer, ie her acting career. The couple has been on and off multiple times throughout their relationship, so even if they are broken up, things could pick back up again sometime soon.