Outta Pocket: Florida Teacher Accused Of Knocking Out 7-Year Old Student’s Tooth 

Florida Teacher Allegedly Knocks Out First Graders Tooth

Even sending your kid to school is risk these days. Just ask the mom of the 7-year old South Florida student whose teacher allegedly shoved his face into the wall and knocked out his tooth. According to reports, 64-year old Cynthia Smith shoved the boy while he was moving his hand along a bulletin board on Thursday at Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School in Riviera Beach. CBS12:

Smith, when interviewed by police, gave a written statement to police. She wrote students tried to remove things from the wall while pushing each other in the hallway and that the student was pushed into the wall. According to the report, Smith wrote she never touched the student.

Unfortunately for Smith, prior records regarding her behavior doesn’t quite help her case. The school’s principal Katrina Granger told police that Smith has been at the school for 12 years and has four documented cases on file regarding her behavior. She added the children are afraid of the first grade teacher.

Smith is currently out on $3000 bond after being charged with child abuse.