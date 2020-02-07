Coupled Up? Drake Spotted Sliding Out Of Super Model Imaan Hammam’s NYC Apartment

Drake And Imaan Hamman Spark Dating Rumors

Drake is sparking dating rumors after he was caught by paparazzi leaving the pad of a famous supermodel. According to Daily Mail, the 6 God was seen exiting the apartment building of the beautiful Imaan Hammam. Minutes later she exited her place too, also caught on camera.

To add to the speculation, they were reportedly spotted kissing at the Flur Room in the early hours of Thursday morning before heading back to Hammam’s apartment, say eyewitnesses.

Interesting fact, Aubrey was also seen carrying a bottle of Essentia Water in one hand and a black Chanel overnight bag, plus another red bag, while exiting the luxurious complex. Was this a premeditated sleepover???

Click HERE to see the photos of Drake leaving Imaan’s apartment moments before she exits, caught by paparazzi.

Imaan Hamman is 23 and is already a super successful model, appearing in plenty of high fashion runway shows, print ads and more.

Do you think they would make a great couple?