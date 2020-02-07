Snowman Suited And Booted: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Swirl It Up At NYFW
- By Bossip Staff
Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Arrive At NYFW Show For Christian Siriano
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are still “snowing” strong. The couple were photographed arriving together at Thursday’s NYFW show for Christian Siriano. The couple coordinated dark colors, Jeezy in a gray embroidered two piece set and black jacket while Jeannie wore a dress with a leather and fur coat.
Before launching her daytime talk show hosting career Jeannie worked in fashion and was a stylist. Do you think she’s been adding her special touch to Jeezy’s wardrobe?
