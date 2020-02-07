Snowman Suited And Booted: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Swirl It Up At NYFW

- By Bossip Staff
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Christian Siriano's NYFW show together

Source: Ouzounova / SplashNews / Splash News

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are still “snowing” strong. The couple were photographed arriving together at Thursday’s NYFW show for Christian Siriano. The couple coordinated dark colors, Jeezy in a gray embroidered two piece set and black jacket while Jeannie wore a dress with a leather and fur coat.

Before launching her daytime talk show hosting career Jeannie worked in fashion and was a stylist. Do you think she’s been adding her special touch to Jeezy’s wardrobe?

