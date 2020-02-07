Jesus Take The Wheel: Long Island Shoplifter Hijacks An Uber For His Getaway Car

Shoplifter Hijacks Uber For Getaway While Wearing An Ankle Monitor

A man in Long Island, New York hijacked an Uber to use as his getaway car…but apparently, he forgot that he was still wearing an electronic-monitoring bracelet from his last arrest, leading cops straight to him.

According to reports from The New York Post, 35-year-old Genri Palacios Acosta took an Uber to a Target in Nassau County on Thursday around 6 p.m. and told the driver to wait outside. Unbeknownst to the driver, Acosta went inside the store to swipe some goods, putting them in a shopping cart and walking out of the store with the unpaid items.

He ended up being followed outside by a security guard, so he quickly ditched the items and ran to the car. Acosta hopped inside the Uber, but the driver had seen what happened and refused to drive him. The thief then got in the driver’s seat, with the Uber driver getting into the passenger’s seat. Acosta started to drive off slowly as the Uber employee struggled with him, which is when he threatened the driver with a gun and the man jumped out of the moving car.

Acosta ended up being tracked down outside of his house later, all thanks to the ankle monitor he had to wear because of his last arrest. The 35-year-old had been arrested less than a week earlier for smoking crack in his car and allegedly had crack, a pipe and marijuana on him when he was arrested in the shoplifting incident.

Genri Palacios Acosta was charged with robbery, petit larceny, and possession of a controlled substance and is set to be arraigned on Friday.