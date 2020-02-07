‘Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood’ Highlights Trailblazers Courtney Kemp, Robin Thede, Marsai Martin & More

‘Lexus Uptown Honors’ Hollywood [Photos]

As Oscar week treks on we’re getting a look at even more posh events curated to celebrate our culture. On Wednesday Uptown Ventures Group, the parent company of Uptown Magazine, held their annual event, Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood, at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Celebrity guests gathered to honor Power Player Women within the film industry. The evening honorees included writer, producer, and creator of “Power (Starz),” Courtney A. Kemp, Executive Vice President of Film Production at Warner Bros. Pictures Niija Kuykendall, writer, performer, producer and showrunner Robin Thede, along with creative, young power player, award-winning actress, and executive producer Marsai Martin.

The night of excellence was hosted by Tai Beauchamp and Chris Spencer.

The ritzy event included lavish decorations featuring beautiful white rose centerpieces, a 5-course dinner, and a private after-party. Highlights from the evening included the cast of “Power,” Naturi Naughton, Larenz Tate and Jospeh Sikora presenting writer, producer, and creator Courtney A. Kemp with her award.

Honoree Robin Thede delivered a belly-aching hilarious speech as she accepted her award, Honoree Niija Kuykendall spoke about breaking barriers and being fearless in the industry and mini-mogul and Hollywood starlet Marsai Martin delivered an empowering speech and let the crowd know that being a teenager was much harder than being the youngest executive producer working in Hollywood.

“Tonight is about celebrating exceptional talent leading the way and contributing to the industry in front and behind the camera,” says Len Burnett co-CEO and chief revenue office, of UPTOWN Ventures Group.

Celebrity guests and VIP’s in attendance included Malinda Williams, Curtis Hamilton, Affion Crockett, Miss J. Alexander, Gabrielle Dennis, Tai Beauchamp, TJ Jackson, Kenny Lattimore, Terrence J, Bresha Webb, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey and more.

For almost a decade, Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood is made possible by the generous support of Lexus as the returning title sponsor.

See more photos from the ‘Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood’ event on the flip.