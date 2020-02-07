Brawl Is Life: Petulant Pick-And-Rollers Full Court Press Their Own Coach For Protecting Bullied Student

New Jersey High School Basketball Players Beat Up Their Own Coach

Aye, we’re not even gonna beat around the bush with this one (no pun intended) these lil’ dusties ain’t s#!t.

According to a report on ABC7, a group of New Jersey high school basketball players was seen in viral video beating up their own coach.

Around 9pm on Tuesday night outside of Malcolm X. Shabazz High School in Newark, the unidentified Junior Varsity coach was trying to stop the players from picking on and bullying another student. His intervention caused his players to turn on him in a vicious assault.

Disturbing video out of Newark, NJ where a high school basketball coach was attacked by his own players. Police are working to identify the suspects. (Sharing recut video due to offensive language) Live report on Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 6, 2020

“Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. “Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges.”

Regardless of the criminal charges pending, the school has suspended all the students involved.

“I spoke to the superintendent, principal, coaches and team,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. “The actions of these students will not be tolerated, and they don’t represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we’re proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful.”

Lil’ bastards. SMFH.